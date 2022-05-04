City takes another step towards privatizing management of La Crosse Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse continues the process of making the management of the La Crosse Center private.
On Wednesday, the city made public what's known as a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI). According to the public notice, it gives the city the "opportunity of formulating a partnership and entering into (an) agreement(s) with a private management team which achieves the City’s objectives in a manner most advantageous to the City’s goals and objectives with respect to the La Crosse Center."
In March, the city brought up the possibility of private management of the center which is currently a city department of 18 employees.
The city recently finished a $40 million renovation of the La Crosse Center.
With the RFEI process, the city could identify any interested management firms. From there, if the city decides to continue, they could ask any of those firms to go through a Request for Proposal process to find the best management firm for the center.
The city said in the notice that the goal is to maximize "the La Crosse Centers event, room night, financial and economic impact performance."
The deadline for RFEI is 5 p.m. on May 25. Below is the complete RFEI.