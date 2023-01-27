City to open South Side Neighborhood Center for daytime warming space

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the coldest weather of the season coming to the area, the City of La Crosse is making plans to open up some space to help people out during the next several days.
Beginning Sunday, January 29 through Thursday, February 2, the city is opening the South Side Neighborhood Center as a daytime warming space. The shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on those days.
The city said that the dates may change depending on the weather.
“Shelter staff at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse and the Salvation Army of La Crosse County have indicated to us that there is an urgent need for daytime services during the severe cold so we are basing our decision on this recommendation,” said Mayor Mitch Reynolds. “Both organizations said they do not anticipate a need for an emergency overnight shelter from us at this time as their facilities have available nighttime space for those in need.”
The city is providing security and cleaning services. Funding is coming through the community, Gundersen Health System, and Mayo Clinic Health System.
People wishing to donate can do so through the La Crosse Community Foundation by clicking here.