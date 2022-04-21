City walking and hiking trails open

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The city's hiking trails are open for use.
La Crosse's Parks Department said Thursday that both paved and natural surfaced trails are open for use.
The following paved trails are open according to the city:
- La Crosse River Marsh
- Pammel Creek
- Bud Hendrickson
- Chad Erickson Park Trail
- VIP/Green Island/Houska Trail
- Pettibone Park Lagoon Trail
The Upper Hixon Forest Trail opened on Thursday. With that addition, these are the other natural surfaced trails available:
- Hixon Forest
- The Gateway
- Mathy
- Dobson
- Hass Tract
The city asks people to stay off of trails following rain events since wet, muddy trails can result in damage that can lead to erosion or rough trails that are hard and expensive to repair. They ask that people give the trails some time to dry out.
MORE: Trail maps and Trail App information
The city also reminds hikers to use proper trail etiquette.
• Follow marked trails and signs
• Be courteous of other trail users
• Yield to uphill traffic
• Travel at a safe speed
• Keep pets on leash
• Pack it in, pack it out
There's also no camping, fires, smoking, or littering along any of the city trails.