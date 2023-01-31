City won't engage in public negotiations with local transit workers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The City of La Crosse said in a news release Tuesday, they will not "engage in public negotiations" when it comes to pay increases for local transit workers.
This comes after union workers picketed outside of the MTU La Crosse Transit Center Monday afternoon.
The union, ATU Local 519, asked for a 4.5% wage increase after the city offered a 3% increase.
The release states that based on previous contract agreements with ATU Local 591, the top wage for members is $28.01 per hour.
According to the release, "The City has submitted ATU Local 519 membership competitive offers for voluntary settlement that are consistent with the final agreements that the City reached with other City unionized police and fire employee groups. With negotiations and potential arbitration ahead, further comment on the merits of collective bargaining proposals would not be appropriate."
The city also said that federal COVID-19 money they received was used for operational expenses and not for raises for MTU management. Any leftover funds would go toward those expenses and to acquire buses to update the city's fleet.