Civil lawsuit filed in La Crosse County Sheriff's race

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There's a new development in the race for La Crosse County Sheriff.
A civil lawsuit was filed against County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer by Mary Jo Werner. Werner claims that her vote was diluted by votes she claims Dankmeyer allowed from college students during a recount that Werner believes should not be allowed.
John Siegel's victory was confirmed after the recount. Fritz Leinfelder conceded on November 21.
Werner aims to have a judge look over the ballots to determine if they should be counted. She also claims that signatures are illegible on certain ballots.
Both Leinfelder and Siegel are not involved with the lawsuit. Both have expressed desire to move the Sheriff's Department forward together after the election.
In the lawsuit, the document says that:
"Dankmeyer performed the recount pursuant to interpretations of Wisconsin law which disenfranchised Plaintiff by diluting her vote in at least three ways: by diluting Plaintiff’s vote when challenges to absentee ballots were denied due to illegible witness signatures on envelopes, by diluting Plaintiff’s vote when challenges to absentee ballots with no request for absentee ballot in the record and no proof that the absentee elector was unwilling or unable to vote in person, as those terms are legally defined, were denied; by diluting Plaintiff’s vote by denying the challenges to the student electors for whom there was no record evidence of residency pursuant to an interpretation of Wisconsin law wherein it is not allowed to challenge residency at a recount and under which interpretation of the law “special exceptions” for student residency determinations exist."
Earlier this month, Dankmeyer said the time to object to residency concerns is on Election Day and not during a recount. The Sheriff's race has been certified.
