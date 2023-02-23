Cleanup continues as round two of the winter storm passes through

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- As many schools and businesses closed, residents spent some time Thursday shoveling or snow-blowing, after round two of the winter storm.
In Onalaska, the storm brought about nine inches of snow, which had plowing crews working vigilantly through the night.
"I think we got a good amount of snow. It's a snow that when it comes, you got to get on top of it," Owner of Wat-Ski Snow Plowing Keith Carson said. "You try to plow with the storm, so that way it's not a lot to do all at one time. It's easier on equipment and you get less fatigue when you're out for a long period of time."
One Onalaska resident Kady Tenney said she wasn't going to let the heavy snowfall keep her down.
"I am really blessed that I get the opportunity to work from home," Tenney said. "So, I haven't had to shovel anything and I have a really great neighbor who helps snow-blow because I just moved to town - so I don't have a shovel."
She added that her canine companion, Piper, was loving the weather. That she would stay outside all day if she could.
"It's so cute, she just runs around. Her favorite thing is the ball and you throw the ball she just slides right into it," Tenney said. "She just loves it."
Another Onalaska resident, Brian Hanson was out clearing his grandfather's driveway and sidewalks. He said he's not a fan of the snow but there were people that needed the help.
"I'm here at my grandfather's and he's in his 80's and this would be way to much of him to handle," Hanson said. "Another place that I will snowplow for, they're actually physically handicapped so they can't do it either. So, I'm just trying to help out."
As winter isn't over yet, Carson advises those shoveling and snow-blowing to keep up with it every two inches as it's easier on the equipment and your back.