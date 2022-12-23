Clearwater Farm helps its animals brave the bitter cold

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Clearwater Farm is helping its animals battle the bitter cold.
While the farm provides shelter to get the animals out of the wind, the farm has a team of volunteers that continuously check on the animals.
President of Clearwater Farm Shari Collas said the animals rely on consistent temperature and prefer the colder temperature.
"In the summer the animals have to deal with all of the pests and the bugs," Collas said. "They definitely prefer fall and winter."
Collas added that dry bedding, plenty of food and water are all key to keeping the animals happy and healthy during the winter.