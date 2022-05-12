Clearwater Farm in Onalaska prepares to host plant sale

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Clearwater Farm is somewhat of a hidden gem in Onalaska. Now, they are inviting members of the public to come and see what they have to offer.
On Saturday, Clearwater Farm will host an 'Open Barn' event with several attractions, including a plant sale. The plants are donated by Clearwater Farm members and all the proceeds from the sale will go toward maintaining the farm.
Clearwater Farm is supported only by volunteers and members. Two of those volunteers said this plant sale is designed to bring people to the farm and show them what it's all about.
"It's a throwback to a time that doesn't exist anywhere else," Member Rebecca Wells said. "[It is] completely volunteer, completely nonprofit. The focus on giving back and taking care of people feels absolutely unique to me."
"You bring your kids out to garden and it's really fun to cut lettuce for a salad that you are going to eat on your table," Member Anne Palmer said. "A lot of kids don't know that, you always just get it from the grocery store."
Palmer and Wells said Clearwater Farm offers something for everyone; including a variety of animals to pet, a sensory garden and so much more.