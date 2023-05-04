 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast to become minor this evening.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Thursday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday evening and continue falling to 10.7 feet Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Clergy, area leaders attend 27th annual Greater La Crosse Area Mayoral Prayer Breakfast

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Community leaders gathered for the 27th annual Greater La Crosse Area Mayoral Prayer Breakfast Thursday at the Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern. 

It's held in conjunction with the National Day of Prayer. 

The event aims to bring together local leaders, which includes military, educators and first responders to pray from them, the community and the nation. 

Keynote speaker Reverend Mark Barclay said it's a great opportunity to get together while leaving differences at the door. 

"I think there's a healing. There's a medicine because when you're out and about everyday of your life, you're concentrated on you, your focus, what you're trying to accomplish no matter what realm of life you're in and whatever you do for a living," Barclay said. "When you come together like this, a lot of those things that were differences are now like set aside."

Another community leader in attendance, Onalaska Mayor Kim Smith, said it unites individuals in celebrating their community. 

"It's great because it reinforces relationships we already had," Smith said. "Also, it gives a chance to build new relationships with people maybe we don't know as well but we can sit down at the table, share a meal and just rejoice in the messages that were shared here today."

The breakfast began in La Crosse in 1997 with the election of Mayor John Medinger, to show support for those in leadership positions. 

