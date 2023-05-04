Clergy, area leaders attend 27th annual Greater La Crosse Area Mayoral Prayer Breakfast

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Community leaders gathered for the 27th annual Greater La Crosse Area Mayoral Prayer Breakfast Thursday at the Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern.
It's held in conjunction with the National Day of Prayer.
The event aims to bring together local leaders, which includes military, educators and first responders to pray from them, the community and the nation.
Keynote speaker Reverend Mark Barclay said it's a great opportunity to get together while leaving differences at the door.
"I think there's a healing. There's a medicine because when you're out and about everyday of your life, you're concentrated on you, your focus, what you're trying to accomplish no matter what realm of life you're in and whatever you do for a living," Barclay said. "When you come together like this, a lot of those things that were differences are now like set aside."
Another community leader in attendance, Onalaska Mayor Kim Smith, said it unites individuals in celebrating their community.
"It's great because it reinforces relationships we already had," Smith said. "Also, it gives a chance to build new relationships with people maybe we don't know as well but we can sit down at the table, share a meal and just rejoice in the messages that were shared here today."
The breakfast began in La Crosse in 1997 with the election of Mayor John Medinger, to show support for those in leadership positions.