BREAKING NEWS

Close margin in the race for the Third Congressional District.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The battle for Wisconsin's Third District remains close as midterm election results start to roll in. 

Republican Derrick Van Orden is going up against his Democratic opponent Brad Pfaff for the title of Representative. Van Orden narrowly lost to Rep. Ron Kind (D) in 2020, who has held the position since 1997. 

In his second attempt to flip the seat for Republicans, Van Orden hosted a watching party at the Cargill Room Tuesday night.

"Whatever the results are, there better not be a smirk, any tears, any angst because I know every person in this room left it all on the table," Van Orden said. 

