CMN Hospitals Heroes announced at annual luncheon

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals announces this year's ambassadors.
Families receiving help from the Gundersen Medical Foundation are often dealing with some pretty serious medical challenges. The annual luncheon announcing the ambassadors praised families needing help for sharing their stories.
Trips to the doctor, medicine and other specialized care can get costly but there is no price to put on the emotional toll having a child with a life threatening condition takes on the family.
CMNH provides money for everything from food and gas cards to gift cards for groceries but they also offer emotional support.
The goal is to help the entire family as they navigate this medical experience.
Elizabeth Nowak had two micro premie babies and each time, CMNH stepped in to help. Mathew, the father to Trey and Brynleigh says they couldn't have done it without support.
"It helped a lot, especially cause we got the meal tickets...so you got two five dollar meal tickets per day per person. It would cover two meals. Sometimes I would give her mine so she could get a little more to eat. I figured she was stressed out so she could use an extra treat," said Mathew.
To learn more about the CMN ambassadors, their medical journey and how you can help go to https://gundersenhealth.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/
CMN Hospitals selects five area families receiving help to act as ambassadors for the non profit sharing their story at event and the upcoming fundraising event. The CMN Miracle Gala formerly known known as the Emerald Ball, will be held Friday, April 14 from 5 to 9 pm at the Cargill Room in La Crosse.