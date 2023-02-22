 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Temporary Decrease In The Precipitation...

.Some drier air was working into parts of the area this evening
and has been responsible for a temporary decrease in the
precipitation across parts of northeast Iowa and southeast
Minnesota. This drier air will move across much of the rest of the
area with a decrease in the precipitation before another round of
widespread precipitation moves in overnight.

For the rest of the evening, expect mainly snow north of
Interstate 90, although this could be mixed with some sleet or
freezing drizzle at times. Farther south, expect freezing rain and
sleet to be the main precipitation types. Overnight into Thursday
morning, all the precipitation is expected to switch over to snow.

Winds will continue to gust into the 25 to 35 mph range cause some
drifting snow, especially on ridge tops, higher terrain and open
areas.

Some power outages have occurred this evening across portions of
Grant County in southwest Wisconsin.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

CMN Hospitals Heroes announced at annual luncheon

  • Updated
  • 0

The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals announces this year's ambassadors.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals announces this year's ambassadors.

Families receiving help from the Gundersen Medical Foundation are often dealing with some pretty serious medical challenges. The annual luncheon announcing the ambassadors praised families needing help for sharing their stories.

Trips to the doctor, medicine and other specialized care can get costly but there is no price to put on the emotional toll having a child with a life threatening condition takes on the family.

CMNH provides money for everything from food and gas cards to gift cards for groceries but they also offer emotional support.

The goal is to help the entire family as they navigate this medical experience.

Elizabeth Nowak had two micro premie babies and each time, CMNH stepped in to help. Mathew, the father to Trey and Brynleigh says they couldn't have done it without support.

cmn heroes 2023-3.jpg

"It helped a lot, especially cause we got the meal tickets...so you got two five dollar meal tickets per day per person. It would cover two meals. Sometimes I would give her mine so she could get a little more to eat. I figured she was stressed out so she could use an extra treat," said Mathew.

To learn more about the CMN ambassadors, their medical journey and how you can help go to https://gundersenhealth.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/

CMN Hospitals selects five area families receiving help to act as ambassadors for the non profit sharing their story at event and the upcoming fundraising event. The CMN Miracle Gala formerly known known as the Emerald Ball, will be held Friday, April 14 from 5 to 9 pm at the Cargill Room in La Crosse.

