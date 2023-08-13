 Skip to main content
Cold climate grapes and wineries looking for a bright future in Wisconsin

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) – Wisconsin’s wine history dates back to 1846. That is two years prior to Wisconsin becoming a state.

If you flash-forward to 2003 and to the present day, Wisconsin is striving to be a superior supplier across the United States.

“I started growing grapes in 2002," John Pedretti, Owner of Vernon Vineyards said. “And then I was working another job, and in 2012 I actually purchased Vernon Vineyards from another person and ever since then I started doing the winery.”

Pedretti, like many vineyard owners that produce cold climate grapes in the Badger State, began in the early 2000’s. With Wisconsin in search of a new cash crop to replace the absence of Tobacco farming, vineyards came to the forefront. Because of Wisconsin’s climate, the grapes undergo genetic change from a grape breeder.

“He takes grapes from not only all over the country, but he’ll go into some very cold regions and he’ll genetically breed those grapes to get what he’s looking for Wisconsin Grape Growers Association President Craig Carpenter said. “And in this particular instance is getting a grape that will make a great wine but also withstand negative 35 degree winters that we have here in Wisconsin.”

There are plenty types of grapes that are considered cold climate grapes. Pedretti has many at his vineyard.

“The purple ones are Frontenac up on top,” Pedretti said. “The ones down the hill a little farther are Frontenac Gris. And then further down the hill there are Itasca. There's Marquette further over this way and Edelweiss down that way and La Crescent.”

Cold climate grapes fair pretty well when it comes to producing wine. Steve Johnson, President of the Wisconsin Wine Association, said the number of wineries keeps growing.

“I believe at the moment that there are 110 bonded wineries,” Johnson said. “Some are quite large, some are quite small, but it is significant growth. Back in 2007, there were 30 wineries in the state so we have tripled the number in the last 10 to 15 years.”

The success of growing the cold climate grapes and the rapid growth of wineries across America's Dairy Land has leaders like Johnson saying that vineyards and wineries will continue to pop up into the future.

