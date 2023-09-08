Collections begin for Coats for Kids

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - With summer coming to a close and the winter months approaching fast, the Salvation Army has begun collecting for their Coats for Kids campaign.
The Salvation Army and Kwik Trip have partnered up to provide warm clothes for those who may not be able to afford any this winter.
The campaign began Friday, September 8th and runs through October 9th.
Even though the name of the campaign is Coats for Kids, Salvation Army of La Crosse County's development coordinator Michael Quam says that any winter clothing item for all ages is accepted.
"It's also for coats for infants, coats for adults, and all those other items that people might find they need as the weather turns cold. So scarfs, hats, mittens, long socks. Things of those sorts."
Donation drop-off locations are located at Kwik Trips in La Crosse County as well as Stoddard and La Crescent, Minnesota.
It is preferred that the items being donated are new or only gently used. After the campaign ends there will be a community distribution day of Friday, October 13th.