College back to school shopping underway

  • Updated
  • 0
College Back to School Coffee Picture

ONALASKA Wis. (WXOW) - We are less than a month away from back to school for college students.

Experts say many stores are gearing up for big sales and promotional opportunities.

Blain's Farm & Fleet in Onalaska is already beginning those sales. Kitchen essentials are a hot product according to Logan McHone, Marketing Specialist, Blain’s Farm & Fleet.

"We've sold a lot of kitchen stuff,” he said. “Obviously in a dorm you don't have a full kitchen, but it’s useful to have those gadgets and you know a colander. Stuff like that. We have a buy one get one 50 percent off special going on, so I've seen a lot of those going out the door. Just as I was walking in I have seen three or four of them going out the door."

McHone also mentioned the newly remodeled store has seen a lot of foot traffic and expects the new drive through to be busy as school approaches.

