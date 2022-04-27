Combating "empathy fatigue" - a Mayo leader's mindfulness mission

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Accelerated by the pandemic, a dwindling healthcare workforce has been an issue for the past decade.
It's driven in part by what a leading nurse scientist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester calls "empathy fatigue."
"You're taking on the suffering of others," said Dr. Sherry Chesak, Ph.D., R.N. "You take it on. You take it on. You take it on, and sometimes we're not doing the work to work through what we're experiencing."
Dr. Chesak is this year's Gundersen Medical Foundation Dahlberg Scholar presenting the keynote Thursday at Viterbo's in-person return of Nursing Research on the Green. Her message is one to which people in many industries can relate: taking a mindful approach to fighting burnout.
Putting techniques as simple as deep breathing exercises into practice among workplace leaders, Dr. Chesak notes, can have a ripple effect managing stress for newer employees. She said her mindfulness mission comes from a very personal family health struggle.
"My daughter was diagnosed with cancer at the age of five. Mindfulness practices and resilience promoting principles were what got me through that year," Dr. Chesak said. "I then became passionate about brining that to others. How do I help other healthcare workers who are in similar situations, that are struggling?"
Nursing Research on the Green is free to attend on Thursday, April 28 at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center. Research posters are on display from 8:30 to 3 p.m. in the lobby. Dr. Chesak's keynote takes place at 12:30.