Commerce secretary says US has ‘open lines of communication’ with China

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT... Prolonged heat. Afternoon heat index values of 95 to 103 degrees expected through Tuesday. Overnight lows will only fall into the low to mid-70s. * WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the Mississippi and Wisconsin river valleys and their nearby tributaries over southeast Minnesota, southwest and west- central Wisconsin, and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Tuesday with the greatest impacts during the afternoon hours each day. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity values today and Monday will be on the lower side, but do increase for Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you spend time outside. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&