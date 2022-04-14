Common Council approves 'No Mow May' and Ukraine resolutions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse's Common Council approved 'No Mow May' and the removal of Russian flags in support of Ukraine Thursday night.
Passing by a 10-2 vote, the "No Mow May" resolution includes a requirement that property owners who want to participate register to avoid enforcement of city ordinances.
'No Mow May' is an sustainable effort in conjunction with the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to study the effect of mowing on early plant blooms and pollinators.
Those registered to participate in the month long event will have to have their grass lengths under eight inches by June 14.
The city also passed a resolution in support of the people of Ukraine.
After hearing from community members, including Russian and Ukraine natives, the resolution was amended to include the removal of Russian flags from city property for the duration of the conflict.
In lieu of the Russian flag, a symbol or artifact will be replacing the flag to show solidarity for La Crosse's Sister City of Dubna.
One of the last items on the docket to be approved, was the dedication of May 5 as "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Day of Awareness" in the city.