Communities join in search for missing man

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Two communities joined together as they continued search efforts for a missing man in La Crosse. The partnership was formed between the family of Hamud Faal, La Crosse police and the UW La Crosse police.
The 25-year-old senior at UWL was first reported missing last Sunday. A large group of volunteers from Madison came to La Crosse to help with the organized search.
"We came to show solidarity," said Abdoulie Barrow. "One of our community members is missing and we've all been impacted by it. We couldn't stay still, we miss him and we want him to come home."
Over 170 volunteers showed up in the cold, signing up and going out in small groups. Police sent each group to specific quadrants. Officials said today's search efforts would go on until every quadrant was covered or it became dark.
Anyone with any information can contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-8477.