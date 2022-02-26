 Skip to main content
Communities join in search for missing man

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Two communities joined together as they continued search efforts for a missing man in La Crosse. The partnership was formed between the family of Hamud Faal, La Crosse police and the UW La Crosse police.

The 25-year-old senior at UWL was first reported missing last Sunday. A large group of volunteers from Madison came to La Crosse to help with the organized search.

search three

Friends and family came from Madison to help in the search efforts.

"We came to show solidarity," said Abdoulie Barrow. "One of our community members is missing and we've all been impacted by it. We couldn't stay still, we miss him and we want him to come home."

search two

La Crosse police helped go over details on what to look for with every group of volunteers.

Over 170 volunteers showed up in the cold, signing up and going out in small groups. Police sent each group to specific quadrants. Officials said today's search efforts would go on until every quadrant was covered or it became dark.

search one

Small groups checked in and were then sent to specific quadrant areas to conduct the search. 

Anyone with any information can contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-8477.

