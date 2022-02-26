Community concerns with city shelter plans

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A recent plan by the city of La Crosse to convert a motel into a homeless shelter has some residents expressing several concerns.
The back dining area of Fiesta Mexican was filled Saturday morning with area neighbors, many upset, how the city has moved toward.
The Maple Grove Motel was cleared for purchase in a special session of the La Crosse city council just last week.
Citizens this morning said the city failed to inform them or communicate the full scope of what was happening.
"Nobody in the country has solved this problem," said resident Jeannie Kendhammer. "We're not going to either, but if we can reach out and help a small area and keep our area safe, that is what we're after."
Kendhammer also stressed that moving forward is about dealing with facts, staying focused and looking at all options.
The city council plans to use $1.5 million dollars to purchase the motel, funds made possible by the American Rescue Plan money.
Currently, people in need of shelter are staying at the Econolodge on the city's northside. That lease is set to end on April 1st.