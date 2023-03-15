Community Conversation: What is Ramadan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Interfaith Leaders' Coalition hosted a community conversation Wednesday to shed some light on the holy month of Ramadan.
Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, where Muslims commemorate the revelation of the Qur'an.
Those observing the holy month, will fast during daylight hours, training themselves both physically and spiritually.
Speaking at Wednesday's event was Shaheera Saleem, a member of the Muslim community in La Crosse and of the La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network.
"It's from before sunrise until sunset. You have to abstain from eating, drinking, fulfilling sexual desires," Saleem said. "Also having a moral conduct that's more compassionate and kind."
Ramadan begins at sundown next Wednesday and lasts through April 20.
At the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Fitr or the "Festival of the Breaking of the Fast."