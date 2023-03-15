 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community Conversation: What is Ramadan

  • Updated
  • 0
community conversation Ramadan.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Interfaith Leaders' Coalition hosted a community conversation Wednesday to shed some light on the holy month of Ramadan. 

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, where Muslims commemorate the revelation of the Qur'an. 

Those observing the holy month, will fast during daylight hours, training themselves both physically and spiritually. 

Speaking at Wednesday's event was Shaheera Saleem, a member of the Muslim community in La Crosse and of the La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network. 

Shaheera Saleem.jpg

"It's from before sunrise until sunset. You have to abstain from eating, drinking, fulfilling sexual desires," Saleem said. "Also having a moral conduct that's more compassionate and kind."

Ramadan begins at sundown next Wednesday and lasts through April 20. 

At the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Fitr or the "Festival of the Breaking of the Fast."

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you