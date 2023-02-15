Community Conversations hosted by Interfaith Leaders Coalition

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Wednesday's Community Conversations focused on the impact of the church on Indigenous people in the state.
Luther College Associate Professor of History Anna Peterson served as the guest speaker on the topic.
She spoke about the resistance at the Bethany Indian Mission in the early 1920's where Norwegian Lutheran immigrants sought to bring the Winnabego, or Ho-Chunk people, into Christianity.
Peterson said it's important to talk about the impact of topics like this one.
"I think not a lot of people know about connections that many churches, both kind of locally and regionally, had to Indian boarding schools or Native American boarding schools," Peterson said. "So, I think it's really important to, first of all just let people know about that and those connections. Then the next step after knowing about it, is to start to reconcile with it."
She talked about a specific resistance by the indigenous people in 1938.
"There are very many insistences in which they're negotiating the effects of boarding schools, of missions, of activities, and are agents of their own lives," Peterson said. "So I think emphasizing that and recognizing that the full humanity of these people is really important."
Community Conversations happen every third Wednesday of each month, covering a variety of topics.