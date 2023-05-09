Community engagement workshop scheduled for the future of Lincoln Middle building

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- To determine the future of Lincoln Middle School building, the School District of La Crosse plans to hold a community engagement workshop on Wednesday.
The district has partnered with the design and engineering firm ISG for the workshop.
The goal is to gather community input on what the public would like to see in place of the middle school.
Planner with ISG Jack Zabrowski said a residential building may be a possibility.
"It could be commercial, it could be residential, it could be a combination of those two. There is a huge demand for housing everywhere and especially in the city of La Crosse right now," Zabrowski said.
The workshop is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Lincoln Middle School Cafeteria. It is open to the public.
The district's Board of Education voted to close Lincoln at the end of August.