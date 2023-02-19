Community event looks at education in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An upcoming forum discusses the state of education in La Crosse and how to best work towards the future.
LeaderEthics is hosting an event on Wednesday, March 1 from 7-8 p.m. at the Lunda Center at Western Technical College entitled "Public Education in La Crosse: Enrollment Patterns, Budget Issues, and Community Relations.
The focus is how to move forward after last fall's referendum to combine high schools and shift students to other buildings failed to get enough support from the community in the face of declining enrollment and budget shortfalls.
The discussion brings together viewpoints from both the community and the school district.
Vicki Markussen is the publisher and owner of BizNews Greater La Crosse who spoke out against the $194 million referendum.
Dr. Aaron Engel, the Superintendent for the School District of La Crosse provides perspective on where the district stands and how to plan for the future of education in the city.
The free program is open to the public. It can also be watched virtually by registering at LeaderEthics.us