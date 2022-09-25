Community gathers for 17th annual Chaseburg Sole Burner Cancer fundraiser

CHASEBURG, Wis. (WXOW) -- The 17th annual Chaseburg American Cancer Society Sole Burner took place Saturday at Village Park.
Activities at the event included vendors, a live dessert auction, silent auction, bucket raffle, wine cork raffle, live music, raffle drawing and more - all to raise money to defeat the deadly disease.
For Co-Chairs Linda DeGarmo and Eric Ostrem, the fight to beat cancer is a personal one. Both have lost family members to the disease.
DeGarmo said the event is meant as a way to remember and honor those who have died from cancer and to highlight those who beat the disease.
"This celebration is a day to remember then and to love them. It's a day to heal. it's a day to just laugh," DeGarmo said. "It's a day to just raise money for the American Cancer Society because, by God, we're going to win this battle. We're going to turn cancer into a chronic disease instead of a death sentence."
Over the past 17 years, the Sole Burner has helped raise a large amount of money and the co-chairs said they're hoping to bring in much more.
For co-chair Eric Ostrem, he said that the community has gone above and beyond for this cause.
"It's grown every year," Ostrem said. "To date we've raised over $1.5 million with these events. It's amazing what people will do and give if they know where it's going and everybody gets it."
To learn more or contribute to the fight against cancer, visit the American Cancer Society's webpage.