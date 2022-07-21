Community gathers for Tenant-Landlord Resource Office grand opening

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Couleecap and Legal Action of Wisconsin partnered together to create what they're calling the first Tenant-Landlord Resource Office in the area.
Earlier this year, the YWCA received Equitable Recovery Grant money to continue providing resources at the REACH Center and another to open the new office.
Legal Action of Wisconsin's Executive Director Deedee Peterson said she wanted to bring a free tenant legal counsel to southwestern Wisconsin.
"We just saw it as this opportunity," Peterson. "Maybe this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to say let's bring tenant resources and tenant legal services to more parts of the state."
Executive Director of YWCA La Crosse Lauren Journot agreed with the sentiment, saying it's something the area needs.
"There are tenants in the area who are living in situations where electrical wires aren't being hooked up correctly or an oven might not be put together or put in correctly causing a fire," Journot said. "Those are all situations that are happening in these neighborhoods and those are all situations, up until now, that haven't had resources."
The new Tenant-Landlord Resource Office not only provides free legal counsel for tenants, it's also an educational resource for landlords.
The Tenant-Landlord Resource Office is located in the REACH Services and Resources Center.
