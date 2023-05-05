Community gathers in support, hoping to be the guiding light that brings Maddi home

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Hundreds of community members gathered in Winona for a prayer vigil for the missing mother of two, Madeline 'Maddi' Kingsbury.
Madeline was reported missing on March 31. Since then, thousands of community members have come together taking part in search parties in the region.
Friday night, hundreds of people filled the First Congregational Church of Winona in support of friends and family, hoping to be the guiding light that brings Madeline home.
Her mom, Krista Naber and sister Megan Kingsbury saying the continuous outpouring support from the community, law enforcement and strangers has been giving them hope.
"It's amazing, it's really unexpected in the best possible way," Megan said. "It really kind of shows the goodness in humanity, even though it's a terrible time, there's still a lot of really good people out there."
Winona Mayor Scott Sherman spoke at the vigil, sharing statements of support from Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.
Friends and sorority sisters also spoke, asking those who are looking to support Maddi's family to donate items for a silent auction. It's planned for June 10, at Witoka Tavern in Winona. Donations can be sent to 772 W King St. Winona, MN.