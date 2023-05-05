 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Grant, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.3 feet, Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in
the Town of Campbell.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:15 PM CDT Friday was 13.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday evening and continue falling to 10.6 feet Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Community gathers in support, hoping to be the guiding light that brings Maddi home

  • Updated
  • 0

Hundreds of community members gathered in Winona for a prayer vigil for the missing mother of two, Madeline 'Maddi' Kingsbury.
YELO3324_01.jpg

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Hundreds of community members gathered in Winona for a prayer vigil for the missing mother of two, Madeline 'Maddi' Kingsbury.  

Madeline was reported missing on March 31. Since then, thousands of community members have come together taking part in search parties in the region. 

MADDI PRAYER VIGIL.jpg

Friday night, hundreds of people filled the First Congregational Church of Winona in support of friends and family, hoping to be the guiding light that brings Madeline home. 

Her mom, Krista Naber and sister Megan Kingsbury saying the continuous outpouring support from the community, law enforcement and strangers has been giving them hope. 

MADDI PRAYER VIGIL1.jpg

"It's amazing, it's really unexpected in the best possible way," Megan said. "It really kind of shows the goodness in humanity, even though it's a terrible time, there's still a lot of really good people out there."

Winona Mayor Scott Sherman spoke at the vigil, sharing statements of support from Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith. 

MADDI PRAYER VIGIL2.jpg

Friends and sorority sisters also spoke, asking those who are looking to support Maddi's family to donate items for a silent auction. It's planned for June 10, at Witoka Tavern in Winona. Donations can be sent to 772 W King St. Winona, MN. 

