Community gathers in support, hoping to be the guiding light that brings Maddi home

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Iowa... Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Grant, Allamakee and Crawford Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin... Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and Trempealeau Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.3 feet, Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in the Town of Campbell. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Friday was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 10.6 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&