Community input wanted in Compass Now survey

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - People living in the area can offer their input on what they see are the important community and health needs for those living here.
Great Rivers United Way is conducting the 2024 Compass Now survey for people living in La Crosse, Buffalo, Monroe, Trempealeau, Vernon, and Houston counties.
Click here to take the survey.
The last survey was done in 2021.
According to the United Way, the survey is done every three years to assess community needs and what types of healthcare issues people are facing.
They said that the information from the survey is used to develop programs and policies by local healthcare agencies, hospitals, and health departments. It is also used to create community development projects by community partners, state and local leaders.
It takes about 15 minutes to complete the anonymous survey which is available in either English or Spanish. Those who choose to provide contact information-though responses aren't tied to contact information-may receive follow-up including invitations to related meetings and updates when the report is complete.
People responding are also eligible for one of six $50 grocery gift cards.
Paper copies of the survey are available. To request them or additional information, please contact Great Rivers United Way Community Impact Director Liz Evans at levans@gruw.org or (608) 796-1400, ext. 105.