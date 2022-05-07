Community members spend the morning cleaning the Mississippi

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The River Clean Up (RCU) committee organized their 29th annual river clean up to recover litter from local waterways.
Local volunteers made their way to the Clinton Street boat landing to do their part to preserve the river.
A shocking amount of items were recovered from the river included kitchen tables and the bottom of a pontoon boat.
According to RCU, in the past 28 years, a total of 730,000 pounds of garbage has been collected and enough barrels to stretch a mile and a half long.
Lieutenant Jordan Shackleton from the La Crosse Fire Department said the river is an excellent resource to utilize and should be kept clean.
"It always seems like an endless amount of garbage that we're always pulling up you know," Shackleton said. "So if people can help out and do their part and help keep this area clean would be very beneficial."
Many people use the river for all sorts of aquatic activities, which motivated volunteers like Dan Mutch and Rose Bruha to help preserve the river.
"We're both very avid boaters, we both are out water skiing a lot during the summer and boating" Mutch continued, "So its just a way to give back to the river we have so much fun on."
After a hard days work, the volunteers had a get together with food and refreshments served along with a raffle to win prizes that were donated to the organization.