Community night for the Hmong Education Project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Hmong Cultural and Community Agency opened its doors Tuesday to share more about its heritage in the La Crosse community.
Started in 2010, the Hmong Educational Project brings area elementary students to the agency to learn about Hmong culture here in La Crosse. It has now grown to include community events for the general public.
Those attending the event learn about the history and villages in Southeast Asia which include living off the jungle and Mekong River.
An important part of this event is learning why the Hmong made the trek to the United States and the La Crosse area in 1978 and how they're preserving the culture here.
Hmong Education Project co-director Tony Yang said having educational opportunities like this to connect the community are important.
"I think the Hmong Education Project will be a springboard to start the conversations with the Hmong community and engaging conversation with the community at large," Yang said. "To share our stories with them and for us to learn about other people's stories as well."
Yang said the Hmong Cultural and Community Agency welcomes the community April 13 for a fundraiser and to celebrate its 20th anniversary. In late September, the community will gather for the Hmong New Year Celebration.