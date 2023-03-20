Community offers support for K9 Ivy as she gets settled into new home

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) -- The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department has a mission to keep the community safe while preserving the quality of life for those who live in La Crosse. In an effort to just that, the department brings on patrol K9 Ivy.
Officer Robert Kachel made a trek to Toronto last fall where he met and trained with Ivy.
"It was more teaching me how to run the dog. I mean she knew everything and could do everything to a T," Kachel said. "It was me getting used to her and figuring out that now I'm her new owner."
He said Ivy's got quite the personality. She's "spunky and full of energy." Ivy is a 23-month-old Belgian Malinois.
With $15,000 in expenses, the Sheriff's Department relies on the community for support.
"We need the support of our community for programs like this to work," Sheriff John Siegel said. "I think we recognize we need that support and then it's our mission to give back to the community with that."
Area organizations rallied together, helping Ivy with her health and home.
"Officer Kachel came to us looking to build this custom dog house, to suit the dog's needs," Kirchner Custom Builders concrete superintendent Andy Kirchner said. "We, along with 26 other suppliers and local contractors, built this dog house for them. It's an outdoor enclosure and indoor enclosure."
"Central Animal Hospital provides care to Ivy for all of her wellness and other health needs," Central Animal Hospital veterinarian Douglas Kratt said. "Our primary goal is to keep her happy and healthy so she can serve this community. Both as kind of a figure-piece for them but also for her hard work keeping everybody safe and bringing everybody together."
Having so many people and organizations' support Ivy, Kachel is grateful.
"It's an awesome opportunity for us. We're very blessed because they're not cheap dogs," Kachel said.
The Sheriff's Department accepts donations for its K9 programs. Donations would support the two therapy dogs, Hope and Jimmy, as well as patrol K9 Ivy.