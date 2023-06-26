Community out in force for Mick Nisbet Fundraiser

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north to
south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the
surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the
coming days.
Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.
At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories east of the local area.
For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality
Over the weekend Features in Holmen held it's 1st annual Mick Nisbet bags tournament and fundraiser. Mick had been part of the Features family for seven years.
Holmen, Wis. - (WXOW) - A huge community outpouring of support over the weekend, filling up Features in Holmen for the 1st annual Mick Nisbet Bags Tournament and Fundraiser.
Mick had been part of the Features family for seven years. He tragically passed away this past May. The rally of support will go to help out his fiancee Baylee and their baby that is due in January.
"You know, we ended up with 42 teams this year, one of the largest we've ever had," said James Steinbrink of Features. "The community has been so generous, it's incredible. We've had over 100 basket raffles, a silent auction, so many things going on."
Steinbring adding that they plan to continue helping Baylee and the baby by making this an annual event. A Gofundme page has been set up as well which can be found here.
There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports.