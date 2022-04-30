Community rallies behind those affected by major downtown fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The aftermath of the April 28th downtown fire has left some local businesses struggling to reopen and people stranded from their homes and struggling with the loss of personal property.
Siddhartha Das a resident of the building that collapsed, said he has lost many valuables such as his passport, money, clothes and many invaluable things.
"We don't have anything at this moment." Das continued, "All valuable items are gone."
Local businesses are suffering from damages causing them to temporarily close their stores.
Saturday afternoon a large group worked to help at least one business move forward.
Owner of the Tree Huggers Co-op Brent Welch said he is salvaging what he can and moving items not affected by the smoke to a new location.
The work is hard and dealing with the disaster is emotionally taxing, but Welch he said he is grateful for the support he has been receiving from the community.
"Everybody comes together and tries to help out as much as they can," Welch said. "None of these people work for us, I made a Facebook post and more people are showing up.".
Tree Huggers Co-op is hoping to reopen within a couple weeks after the building is cleaned.
Tony Piazza. general manager of the River City Gold and Silver Exchange building said he is also receiving help from the community providing food and labor.
He said he is fortunate that La Crosse has a great sense of community.
Multiple businesses where the fire occurred mentioned they are planning a benefit event to help the tenants and businesses affected by the fire.