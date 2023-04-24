Community rallies to fight Prairie du Chien flooding

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Communities up and down the Mississippi River are dealing with the flooding, including Prairie du Chien.
A statement from the city says they expect water levels to reach between 24-25 feet by this weekend. City Administrator Chad Abram told News 19 that the crest is just over 22 feet as of Monday morning. The record in the area is 25.38 feet set in 1965.
To protect their neighbors, the entire community is pitching in. That includes laying around 16,000 sandbags around properties that came from an unlikely source.
“We have great cooperation with the correctional facility here in town where inmates have been filling sandbags around the clock for us to get delivered to certain locations where they’re requested," Abram said. "I would say 50-100 people that live along Main Street or close thereof have found other places to go until the water recedes.”
Crawford County Emergency Management Director Jim Hackett says they've received too many phone calls from people wanting to help out.
“We have an abundance of volunteers that I have had to turn away because we’ve had such a community outreach to help," Hackett said. "That’s just been phenomenal. We prepare for the worst and hope for the best. It’s what we always say. We’ll be in this stage until it’s time to crest and then clean up and determine our damages.”
More than 100 students from Prairie du Chien High School spent Monday outside of class to help residents whose homes have already been impacted or are about to be.
Freshman Westin Marx says they all knew it was the right thing to do.
“There was like an email last week asking if kids want to go volunteer," Marx said. "Then last Friday, they came into our first hour classrooms and told us that the whole school was going to go down. Doesn’t matter who they are. We’re all part of Prairie du Chien. We’re a whole community, so why not help each other out?”
Karla Troester's home was being helped by a group of students. She says she's lived in the home since 1966 and that her heart sings by seeing the students help out.
Still, she's emotional after moving furniture out of her home for just the second time in 56 years.
"We've never had water in it before except in 1965," Troester said. "I didn't live here then. We were young. Bought the house because we loved it. We raised a huge family here and all my memories are here. But this one might be the one that makes me start thinking about an apartment."
Any area residents seeking help moving forward are asked to contact the Prairie du Chien Chamber of Commerce at 608-326-8555.
