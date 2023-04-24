Community rallies to fight Prairie du Chien flooding

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Houston, Allamakee, Vernon
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

.Moderate to major flooding continues along the Mississippi River
through this week due to a combination of snowmelt run-off and
recent rainfall. Little additional rainfall is forecast over the
next several days, with the next chance for widespread rainfall
expected by Friday into the coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 500 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 PM CDT Monday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in minor
flooding for Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 500 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 PM CDT Monday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 6.6 feet Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.3 feet on 09/29/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Community rallies to fight Prairie du Chien flooding

  • Updated
  • 0
PDC FLOOD1.jpg

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Communities up and down the Mississippi River are dealing with the flooding, including Prairie du Chien.

A statement from the city says they expect water levels to reach between 24-25 feet by this weekend. City Administrator Chad Abram told News 19 that the crest is just over 22 feet as of Monday morning. The record in the area is 25.38 feet set in 1965.

To protect their neighbors, the entire community is pitching in. That includes laying around 16,000 sandbags around properties that came from an unlikely source.

“We have great cooperation with the correctional facility here in town where inmates have been filling sandbags around the clock for us to get delivered to certain locations where they’re requested," Abram said. "I would say 50-100 people that live along Main Street or close thereof have found other places to go until the water recedes.”

PDC FLOOD2.jpg

Crawford County Emergency Management Director Jim Hackett says they've received too many phone calls from people wanting to help out.

“We have an abundance of volunteers that I have had to turn away because we’ve had such a community outreach to help," Hackett said. "That’s just been phenomenal. We prepare for the worst and hope for the best. It’s what we always say. We’ll be in this stage until it’s time to crest and then clean up and determine our damages.”

More than 100 students from Prairie du Chien High School spent Monday outside of class to help residents whose homes have already been impacted or are about to be.

PDC FLOOD3.jpg

Freshman Westin Marx says they all knew it was the right thing to do.

“There was like an email last week asking if kids want to go volunteer," Marx said. "Then last Friday, they came into our first hour classrooms and told us that the whole school was going to go down. Doesn’t matter who they are. We’re all part of Prairie du Chien. We’re a whole community, so why not help each other out?”

Karla Troester's home was being helped by a group of students. She says she's lived in the home since 1966 and that her heart sings by seeing the students help out.

Still, she's emotional after moving furniture out of her home for just the second time in 56 years.

"We've never had water in it before except in 1965," Troester said. "I didn't live here then. We were young. Bought the house because we loved it. We raised a huge family here and all my memories are here. But this one might be the one that makes me start thinking about an apartment."

PDC FLOOD4.jpg

Any area residents seeking help moving forward are asked to contact the Prairie du Chien Chamber of Commerce at 608-326-8555.

