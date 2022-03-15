Community Responds to Maple Grove Motel Acquisition

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Following Monday's vote to invoke the contingency clause by the La Crosse city council that would require the current owners of the Maple Grove Motel on Mormon Coulee Road to make needed repairs before the city takes ownership, members of the community are speaking out.
The property would be used to house some of La Crosse's homeless population.
Dozens of La Crosse citizens attended the special meeting with the vast majority not wanting to go through with the deal. Due to the already agreed to purchase agreement, the city cannot rescind their $1.2 million offer unless the current owners do not fix the structural and electrical issues laid out in an independent inspection report.
Four members of the community spoke publicly during the meeting with some stating several concerns local organizations had with the location. These include concerns that the location is too far from needed resources, is too close to Highway 14 on top of worries that the current residents of the motel could be displaced and become homeless themselves.
Pat Nichols, a concerned citizen opposing the city's acquisition, feels that actions should be done to solve the homelessness issues, but that the city should have consulted the community and organizations such as the Salvation Army before deciding to agree to purchase the property.
"It's no doubt that the city of La Crosse should be doing something to resolve this problem, but to slam it down the taxpayer's throats is not the answer," Nichols said. "It might take a while longer, but you need to find a better place to do it."
The money used to buy the property will come from the American Recovery Plan Act and not taxpayer dollars.
When asked why the Salvation Army was not involved with the process, La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds disputed the concerns the citizens had by stating that the organization has helped mightily to help combat the homelessness crisis in the area.