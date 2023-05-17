Community shares memories of Lincoln Middle School at open house

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse school is closing its doors in August.
A community party celebrated the bittersweet end of an era.
People showed up to take tours and reminisce about the days they spent at Lincoln Middle School. Some former students spent time looking through yearbooks. Others revisiting their old classroom as well as sharing stories about times together.
Current students said besides missing friends and the familiarity of their school what they will miss most is the teachers.
Karen Sandvold taught math. She was never sure if they would close the school because it was always in need of repairs but she says it doesn't make today's closing any easier.
"It meant something to me because it was my first job and my last job. I retired from here," said Sandvold.
Barb Meyers worked with Sandvold. She taught Spanish. Like her friend and fellow teacher, when she thinks about the fact that Lincoln might not be here one day, she gets emotional.
"It's just huge. Just with the thought of the fact that it's gonna be closing. I think makes it even sadder if you think about it," said Meyers.
In January the board voted 6-2 to close Lincoln Middle School because the repairs were too expensive.
Students will continue their education at either Logan or Longfellow.