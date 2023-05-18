Community shredding event happening May 20 in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - People who have confidential documents they'd like to dispose of can do so at a free shredding event on Saturday, May 20 in Onalaska.
Altra Federal Credit Union, Confidential Records, and La Crosse Area Crimestoppers are holding the event at Altra's Onalaska Operations Center at 1700 Oak Forest Drive. It runs from 8 a.m. until noon or until the shred trucks are full-whichever happens first.
To enter, go into the main parking lot entrance on Oak Forest Drive. When done, all traffic is exiting onto Wilson Street.
The event is open to members of the credit union and to the general public. Business or commercial shredding isn't accepted at this event.
For someone who wants to shred documents, people can bring up to three grocery-sized bags or small boxes of paper items per vehicle.
The size limit is being adhered to due to limited capacity of the shred truck.
Items not allowed for shredding include food items, black butterfly clips, hanging file folders, 3-ring binders, foam packing materials, hard drives, magnetic tapes, or any plastic items.
The shredding is contactless. Altra staff can take your items from your vehicle and place them inside the shredder.
During the event, they're also accepting donations to La Crosse Area Crimestoppers.