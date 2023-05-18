Community shredding event happening May 20 in Onalaska

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern La
Crosse, southwestern Jackson, northwestern Monroe and southeastern
Trempealeau Counties through 500 PM CDT...

At 437 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
North Bend, or 18 miles southeast of Arcadia, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
North Bend around 440 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Franklin, Melrose,
Camp Decorah, Beach Corners, Stevenstown, Council Bay, Burr Oak,
Thimble Park and Peacock Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH NOON CDT
FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from 12:00 PM
Today through 12:00 PM CDT Friday.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Taylor,
Trempealeau, and Vernon.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state from
northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today. PM2.5
concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before steadily
diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Areas
further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY air
quality index level, while areas further northeast will have the
potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air quality index
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Community shredding event happening May 20 in Onalaska

  Updated
  • 0
shredded papers.jpg

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - People who have confidential documents they'd like to dispose of can do so at a free shredding event on Saturday, May 20 in Onalaska. 

Altra Federal Credit Union, Confidential Records, and La Crosse Area Crimestoppers are holding the event at Altra's Onalaska Operations Center at 1700 Oak Forest Drive. It runs from 8 a.m. until noon or until the shred trucks are full-whichever happens first. 

To enter, go into the main parking lot entrance on Oak Forest Drive. When done, all traffic is exiting onto Wilson Street. 

The event is open to members of the credit union and to the general public. Business or commercial shredding isn't accepted at this event. 

For someone who wants to shred documents, people can bring up to three grocery-sized bags or small boxes of paper items per vehicle. 

The size limit is being adhered to due to limited capacity of the shred truck. 

Items not allowed for shredding include food items, black butterfly clips, hanging file folders, 3-ring binders, foam packing materials, hard drives, magnetic tapes, or any plastic items. 

The shredding is contactless. Altra staff can take your items from your vehicle and place them inside the shredder. 

During the event, they're also accepting donations to La Crosse Area Crimestoppers.

