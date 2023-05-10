Community weighs in on the future of Lincoln Middle School building

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The School District of La Crosse and engineering firm ISG held their community engagement workshop Wednesday evening to gauge public opinion for the future of the Lincoln Middle School building.
Community members gathered inside the middle school and voted on various criteria, including what the neighborhood needs and if the development will be successful and sustainable in the future.
Popular themes throughout the night included establishing affordable housing and a child care center.
La Crosse City Council District 8 member Mackenzie Mindel said keeping some of the original structure in place was also on the public's mind.
"I would like to see the physical structure saved," Mindel said. "We need to be able to re-use our old infrastructure. We cannot simply afford to throw everything into an imaginary landfill somewhere."
The School District of La Crosse and ISG plan to have another workshop session before looking for buyers.
The next workshop does not have a set date but is expected for late May.