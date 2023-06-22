 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH LIVE:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT Friday.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours.

The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with
lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all
others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Competitors gear up for the 48th Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull

  • Updated
  • 0

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Competitors from around the world make their way to Tomah for the 48th Budweiser DairyLand Super National Truck and Tractor Pull starting Thursday night.

In too deep Truck

President of the Monroe County AG Society Chris Schreier said the competition grows in popularity each year and draws in competitors from Canada and European countries.

He added that it also brings a large economic impact to the Tomah area.

Engine

"This [study] was done about 5 years ago, but it brings about $15 million out to the community in this area through the retailers, hotels, restaurants, gas stations," Schreier said.

As for the competition itself, trucks and tractors are divided into a variety of different pull classes.

Tractor

Kevin Schmucker on the Rampage Pulling Team said the sport is something that continues to stay in his family.

"If you're around pulling at all it's a family sport, and we have a lot of good friends. We met a lot of people. We're from Ohio, and we've been all over the Midwest and down south," Schmucker said.

The competition runs through Saturday. You can live stream the event by clicking here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you