Competitors gear up for the 48th Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Competitors from around the world make their way to Tomah for the 48th Budweiser DairyLand Super National Truck and Tractor Pull starting Thursday night.
President of the Monroe County AG Society Chris Schreier said the competition grows in popularity each year and draws in competitors from Canada and European countries.
He added that it also brings a large economic impact to the Tomah area.
"This [study] was done about 5 years ago, but it brings about $15 million out to the community in this area through the retailers, hotels, restaurants, gas stations," Schreier said.
As for the competition itself, trucks and tractors are divided into a variety of different pull classes.
Kevin Schmucker on the Rampage Pulling Team said the sport is something that continues to stay in his family.
"If you're around pulling at all it's a family sport, and we have a lot of good friends. We met a lot of people. We're from Ohio, and we've been all over the Midwest and down south," Schmucker said.
The competition runs through Saturday.