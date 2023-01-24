 Skip to main content
Concern over number of overdose deaths in the La Crosse area already this year

9 overdose deaths in the La Crosse area already this year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Members of the La Crosse Police Department, Gundersen Health System and La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds came together to talk about drug overdoses on Tuesday.

The La Crosse Police Department and Gundersen Health System shared their concerns that the life-saving drug Narcan is appearing to lose its effectiveness.

"My initial thought is that there is something else in the substance being used that is typically a sedative because Narcan does only work on opioid receptors. Any time you mix a narcotic with a sedative, it increases the risk for overdose death," said Dr. Chris Eberlein of Gundersen Health System.

There have been nine overdose deaths already this year. In all of last year there were 42 deaths. 

