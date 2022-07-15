 Skip to main content
Concerns over 'too much' screen time

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Many of us are guilty of spending a little too much time looking at our phones, computers, televisions and other devices.

Experts say reducing screen time can have some serious benefits like improved physical health, better sleep patterns, decreased obesity and improved social skills.

A local therapist with Mayo Clinic Health System says there are some things people can try in order to spend less time on their devices.

"See if they can put their device down for 24 hours. See if they can stay off of Facebook for 72 hours," Clinical Therapist Eddie Luker said. "And if they find that they can't and there's that powerful pull to connect with social media... then we might want to stop and take a look at what that dependency is."

Luker recommends that both kids and adults put limits on their device. He said people should avoid screen time during meals and avoid using devices while falling asleep.

