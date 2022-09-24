Congratulations to this year's Mrs. Oktoberfest, Sandra Cleary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The 2022 Oktoberfest royal family is becoming more clear after this year's Mrs. Oktoberfest was revealed.
The 2022 Mrs. Oktoberfest, Sandra Cleary, was announced Saturday evening at a reception at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse.
The celebration brought out guests dressed in their Oktoberfest outfits for dinner and music - including Strolling Accordionist "Crazy George" Schiltz.
Cleary is no stranger to being a part of the Oktoberfest family - her grandfather and father were Festmasters in the past.
The theme for this year's Mrs. Oktoberfest button is "Unity in the Community."
"I wanted to make a point that Oktoberfest is not just one person, it is a group of people pulling together and making something amazing happen," Cleary said. "Also, it takes teamwork, it's amazing what all the volunteers - what we accomplish with fest."
She added that she is looking forward to visitation week, to see the schools and nursing homes.
To view this year's Oktoberfest schedule, click here.