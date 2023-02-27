 Skip to main content
Congressional Art Competition now open

2019 Congressional Art Competition entries
By Marcus Aarsvold

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXOW) - On Monday, Wisconsin 3rd Congressional District Rep. Derrick Van Orden put out the call to area artists.

The 2023 Congressional Art Competition is now open to all high school students in the 3rd District. The winning work will feature alongside art from across the nation in the U.S. Capitol and on the Congressional Art Competition website.

Rep. Van Orden in La Crosse

Rep. Derrick Van Orden speaking on a wide array of topics including concerns surrounding homelessness and suicide.

“I’m excited to invite young artists from across Wisconsin’s Third District to participate in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition,” said Van Orden. “The students of Western Wisconsin are among the most talented in the nation, and I look forward to seeing their work proudly displayed in the U.S. Capitol.”

Entries must be submitted on or before April 8. Find the submission form and more information by clicking here.

