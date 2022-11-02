Congressional Candidate Brad Finstad visits La Crescent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Republican candidate for Minnesota's First Congressional District, Brad Finstad was on the road touring the district Wednesday.
Finstad won the special election in August to complete the remainder of the late Representative Jim Hagedorn's term against the Democratic-Farm-Labor (DFL) candidate Jeff Ettinger.
Wednesday, Finstad continued to travel through Southern Minnesota to connect with the residents from the 21 counties in the district.
He said one of the primary concerns he's heard is the current economy.
If elected, he plans to focus on cutting back the spending of tax-payer money but also to work to reduce everyday costs.
"I think really we start with energy. The price of gas is really influential in so many things," Finstad said. "It trickles down to affect the price of food, supply chain and the family pocket-books. Working on the energy front to really implement the America First Energy policy that we had just 3.5 to four years ago."
Looking ahead to next Tuesday, Finstad is facing a rematch in the midterm election with Ettinger.