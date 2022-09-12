Congressional candidate Brad Pfaff challenges Van Orden to debates

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Monday afternoon, Wisconsin 3rd District Congressional Democratic candidate Brad Pfaff challenged his Republican opponent, Derrick Van Orden, to a series of debates.
Pfaff called for the formal debates, moderated by a third party, in La Crosse, Eau Claire and Stevens Point, all part of the 3rd Congressional District.
With under 60 days until the November election, Pfaff said it is important to discuss topics and issues important to voters, without the impact of the "extreme ideologies of the partisan politics."
"I think it's imperative that anybody that is running for office needs to stand before the voters and needs to stand before the media of this district and be able to answer questions," Pfaff said. "Let's have these debates. It is time."
News 19 reached out to Van Orden and his campaign staff for a response to the challenge. He responded:
"I will gladly put my 26-year record of service defending this nation as a Navy SEAL against Pfaff's 26-year pursuit of personal political power," Van Orden said. "Pfaff will continue to pull these cheap political stunts because his campaign is floundering."