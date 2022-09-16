Congressional Candidate Derrick Van Orden touring WI farms

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) -- Wisconsin 3rd District Republican Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden hit the road Friday touring Wisconsin farms where he was joined by the Republican candidate for Governor, Tim Michels.
Van Orden stopped in Tomah for a tour of a cranberry marsh talking to owners about the importance of the farming industry while "showing solidarity" with Wisconsin's agriculture industry.
"We have to start being the cheerleaders for agriculture that's what I plan on doing. This is a fantastic business, it is a part of our culture in the state of Wisconsin. Again, without food we can't exist as a nation," Van Orden said. "I view food security as national security, so I will be beating the drum for our cranberry farmers, our beefers, our croppers and our dairy industry."
He said he intends to be a "cheerleader" for the industry while focusing on energy independence and opening potash mining.
Van Orden said he hopes to sit on the Agriculture Committee if elected in November, which no member of Congress from Wisconsin has been a part of in more than 20 years.
During Friday's visit, he also declined 3rd District Congressional Democratic candidate Brad Pfaff's challenge to formal debates in preference for a town hall style debate.