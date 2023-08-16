Congressman Van Orden hosts Farm Bill listening session

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – The deadline for the 2023 Farm Bill is approaching quickly.
About every five years, Congress negotiates renewal of the bill. The Farm Bill was first initiated in 1933 as a way to raise crop prices and reduce agricultural surplus after World War I.
Congressman Derrick Van Orden held a listening session Wednesday with Sen. Ron Johnson and bill chair Rep. G.T. Thompson of Pennsylvania.
The listening session consisted of various farmers and agricultural businesses and companies from around Wisconsin sharing their own needs and asking questions about what this legislation could mean for them.
Rep. Thompson said despite the tight budget for the bill, it will make sure working families are having there needs met.
“The farm bill is making sure that those families who provide us food, fiber, building materials and energy resources are successful,” Thompson said. “Making sure that they don’t fail. Because if they fail, every American family fails.”
Van Orden said 81-percent of the bill belongs to the SNAP Act which provides things such as food assistance for low income families. The remainder of the bill is used for production agriculture.
Van Orden also mentioned that input costs and agricultural labor are the two biggest things people have expressed about the bill to the 3rd District Congressman.
He is still working to make the September 30 deadline.