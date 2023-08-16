 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Congressman Van Orden hosts Farm Bill listening session

  • Updated
  • 0
LISTENING SESSION

The deadline for the 2023 Farm Bill is approaching quickly.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – The deadline for the 2023 Farm Bill is approaching quickly.

About every five years, Congress negotiates renewal of the bill. The Farm Bill was first initiated in 1933 as a way to raise crop prices and reduce agricultural surplus after World War I.

Congressman Derrick Van Orden held a listening session Wednesday with Sen. Ron Johnson and bill chair Rep. G.T. Thompson of Pennsylvania.

The listening session consisted of various farmers and agricultural businesses and companies from around Wisconsin sharing their own needs and asking questions about what this legislation could mean for them.

PERSON SPEAKING AT LISTENING SESSION

Rep. Thompson said despite the tight budget for the bill, it will make sure working families are having there needs met.

“The farm bill is making sure that those families who provide us food, fiber, building materials and energy resources are successful,” Thompson said. “Making sure that they don’t fail. Because if they fail, every American family fails.”

Van Orden said 81-percent of the bill belongs to the SNAP Act which provides things such as food assistance for low income families. The remainder of the bill is used for production agriculture.

VAN ORDEN VIA ZOOM

Van Orden also mentioned that input costs and agricultural labor are the two biggest things people have expressed about the bill to the 3rd District Congressman.

He is still working to make the September 30 deadline.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 