Construction coming soon to WI 35 at 14/61 intersection

(WXOW) - A major interchange at the south end of La Crosse will soon see the orange cones of construction season.
The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation announced Friday that Gov. Tony Evers approved the $8.8 million contract to rework Hwy. 35 from Garner Pl. to Sunnyside Dr.
Chippewa Concrete Services of Chippewa Falls, Wis. is the prime contractor.
Starting in mid-April, work will begin on a multi-lane roundabout to replace the current interchange between 35 and 14/61. A single-lane roundabout will replace the intersection of 35 at Sunnyside Dr.
Other improvements include new concrete pavement, water and sanitary improvements, and storm sewer, lighting, pavement marking and sign replacement.
WIS 35 is scheduled to remain open during construction using lane restrictions and temporary signals. Access to Southern Bluffs school and local neighborhoods will remain open.
A public meeting to preview construction activities will be held Wednesday, April 6, from 4-6 p.m. at All Star Lanes and Banquets, 4735 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse.
Construction is scheduled for completion by December 2022. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.