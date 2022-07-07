Construction of Winona County's new jail is well underway

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- After years of no space for community programming, an undersized working environment and inmate transportation issues, the Winona County Jail is getting an upgrade.
According to Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude, the Department of Corrections did the jail's annual inspections and said "they were going to sunset us, they were giving us a closing date."
The County Board and a committee made up of community members surveyed the facility and developed multiple options for the jail. One of the options was having no jail in the county but it was decided the new jail would be a 72-hour holding facility.
The county jail administrator and project manager Steven Buswell said the new facility will focus on inmate and employee health.
"One thing we know that hasn't been working, is mental health," Buswell said. "Jails have been jails - they used to house people similar to dogs in a cage. You put it into it, close the door and opened it back up again and expected something to happen and nothing did happen."
The new jail will be 41,000 sq. ft., with almost half of the space being dedicated to education and mental health.
Ganrude said that because of the lack of space in the old jail, education programs have been put on hold.
"Programs would be GED or bible study. Simple things," Ganrude said. "Simple to most people but sometimes challenging to others. Even so much as writing a check and balancing your check book."
According to Ganrude, Winona County has committed to having a full-time and part-time social worker in the jail.
Buswell said having the programs and the Winona Re-Entry Program are important to helping inmates connect to the community and "hopefully" keep them out of jail.
"You take hopeless and helpless, remove the less you give them hope and you give them help," Buswell said.
A portion of the old jail is being redone, to provide Winona County Dispatch a larger space.
Construction is set to be done early next spring, with the jail staff undergoing a 90-day transitional training period before accepting inmates.