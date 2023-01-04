Construction on Mayo Clinic Health System's new hospital is well under way

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Mayo Clinic Health System broke ground on its new hospital in April 2022. Nearly nine months later, construction on the new 70-bed facility is well under way.
Currently, construction is in the heavy structural phase of the project. Crews are focusing on pouring concrete and building the foundations of the structure.
"The next few months through the winter, it'll be just constant concrete," Mayo Clinic Health System Facility Project Services Unit Head Nick Worden said. "Trying to get vertical with the building and then we'll start framing some of the walls on the first floor as well in February."
The new facility will be six-floors and will include a surgical floor, endoscopy suites, new family birth center and a helipad.
Through the construction, there have been some difficulties. Worden said with a project this large, the project site is on the smaller side. Which can create difficulties with surrounding businesses and traffic.
Another difficulty is getting materials on site. According to Worden, they're fabricating quite a bit off site but staying as local as possible for the project was a priority.
"We've made a really strong effort to get as many - as much local horsepower as possible. We have some local electricians, local tinners -HVAC type contractors, local concrete and local dirt-work," Worden said. "We're trying as much local workforce as we can into the project."
There are about 50 workers on site everyday and in early January they're almost 200 days injury-free. Worden said they have a "good relationship" with OSHA, in an effort to keep everyone safe.
Construction is set to be complete late 2024. Worden said that's when they'll start a phased move-in from the old hospital.