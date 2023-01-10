 Skip to main content
Contents of former Shopko store on the auction block

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A chance to own a piece of La Crosse's retail history is on the auction block. 

An online auction is underway to sell items from inside the former Shopko store on Mormon Coulee Road. 

A local developer bought the building last November. 

Items such as clothing racks, display tables, shopping carts, and even Shopko-branded plastic bags are up for bid. 

The auction is conducted by Minnesota-based Grafe Auction. 

Shopko went into bankruptcy and closed all its stores including the one on Mormon Coulee Road in mid-2019. 

