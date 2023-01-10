Contents of former Shopko store on the auction block

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A chance to own a piece of La Crosse's retail history is on the auction block.
An online auction is underway to sell items from inside the former Shopko store on Mormon Coulee Road.
A local developer bought the building last November.
Items such as clothing racks, display tables, shopping carts, and even Shopko-branded plastic bags are up for bid.
The auction is conducted by Minnesota-based Grafe Auction.
Shopko went into bankruptcy and closed all its stores including the one on Mormon Coulee Road in mid-2019.